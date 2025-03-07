An Englishman’s hilarious prank got an 8-month-old neglected pothole filled within 4 days

Skip to content
Erik Barnes
Erik BarnesMar 07, 2025
James Coxall of Cambridgeshire county in England got sick of seeing the same damn pothole in his street. For over 8 months, drivers on Haverhill Road were getting their automobiles damaged and axles broken from the 3-foot wide and nearly 3-inch deep hole. But with some wood and some clothes, his prank got enough attention that it was fixed within 4 days.

Coxall gathered two wooden planks and stood them straight up in the pothole. Then, he put a pair of jeans and shoes on them. This made it look hilariously (or eerily?) like someone fell headfirst into the hole.The prank not only got some laughs out of the community, but it also warned drivers to steer clear of the pothole.

Feet sticking out of a potholeShould've watched your step.Photo credit: James Coxall

“The kids helped. We drilled in some wood for the legs. We found an old pair of jeans that were going to the charity shop. We put them on. We stuffed it with some rags. And then we screwed a pair of their old shoes on top," Coxall told As It Happens host Nil Köksal on CBC Radio. "We just thought that would be the most amusing way to sort of highlight the pothole. You've got to have a laugh and a joke, haven't you?"

Feet sticking out of a potholeOdd Things Around Cambridge | Potholes in castle camps Cambridgeshire are bad | Facebookwww.facebook.com

Potholes in castle camps Cambridgeshire are bad

After posting it on Facebook and getting some laughs, the Cambridge City Council got it filled four days after Coxall put up his handiwork. It was so effective that James is looking out for other potholes that need to be filled for his next art piece. "Maybe I'll do something a bit different. I'll try the Titanic sinking or something into it," he said.

Coxall isn’t the first person to use humor as a means to get attention from the government to enact change. In 1994, sisters Linny Pacillo and Susan Pacillo-Reinhart got so fed up with the Parking Authority and their heavy fines in Anchorage, Alaska that they dressed up as “Parking Fairies” in pixie outfits and would randomly feed parking meters nickels to keep citizens from getting ticketed. Their campaign inspired a 1997 referendum that set up limitations for sworn officers to hand out tickets.

Two women dressed like fairies next to parking meters.The Parking Fairies adding magic (a.k.a. nickels) into people's parking meters.Photo credit: Anchorage Daily News

In the 2000s, another group rose up, this time from the U.K. Called the "Clandestine Insurgent Rebel Clown Army" or CIRCA, CIRCA was a non-violent activist group that would stage protests throughout the United Kingdom dressed up like clowns. These protests would usually be against aggressive military actions throughout the world. This included such protests as Operation H.A.H.A.H.A.A. (Helping Authorities House Arrest Half-witted Authoritarian Androids) which revolved around the 31st G8 Summit in 2005. While their effectiveness is in question, they certainly did draw attention.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

These are just a few examples to show that, sometimes, the best way to get attention towards a problem is to use your creativity to make your point clear, clever, and give everyone a good laugh. Hopefully, the protest or stunt will produce the desired result, but if not, at least everyone will still have a good time.

