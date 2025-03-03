Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

"Block the gate, meet your fate."

man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water

Man gets doused with water.

A Current Affair, YouTube
Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerMar 03, 2025
Cecily Knobler
See Full Bio

Sometimes, we must come up with creative solutions for everyday problems. That's what Bruce Kerr, a resident of Queensland, Australia, decided to do after people refused to stop parking in the driveway of his IT company, Kerr Solutions. In an interview with Zarisha Bradley for A Current Affair, Bruce explains that people just won't stop parking in his spot, even though there are other spaces available. "Quite often, there are parks (parking spots) sitting there available, but those little numpties want to pull into here."

After reaching out to the city council and sending license plate numbers to the police, Bruce said nothing changed. So, he took matters into his own hoses. "That's when we started the waterworks," he said, explaining them as "a whole heap of individual jets" that he has rigged to go off when he sees fit.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Once people illegally park in the spot and step out, they get heavily doused with water from the sprinkler system. And it doesn't even take much effort. Bruce continues, "From all the cameras we've got, we're pretty quickly alerted when someone has parked there. So, we flick a switch. We don't even have to leave our desks to do so."

It's not limited to illegal cars. Bruce is also not a fan of litterbugs and describes one woman he saw throwing trash on the ground. "Ten seconds later, she happened to be having a ciggy underneath our irrigation system, and I found a switch."

It's not like he doesn't warn them. With signs on the chain-link fence like "Parking or stopping here is illegal" and "Caution: Automatic sprinkler in use," he couldn't possibly be more clear. No one is safe, not even delivery drivers. And if they don't leave after the first splash, they often get a second one.

gif of a CGI automobile wiggling in front of a brick building beneath the message, "You Can't Park There Mate!"Church Graveyard GIFGiphy

Even more impressive, Bruce is planning on increasing the water pressure and has upgraded the system "to galvanized steel." And if that's not enough of a deterrent, he started posting videos of the "sprayees," which he says went viral in 48 hours on a TikTok post entitled "Block the gate, meet your fate."

@rockhamptonchaos

Block the gate, meet your fate

Comments on Reddit are nearly all in favor of Bruce, loving the instant karma of it all. On the thread "Aussie Guy Turns His Driveway Into a No Parking Splash Zone," thousands chimed in, extremely impressed by the whole operation. "I think the owner found a loophole in protecting his property without being able to get in trouble for setting a 'booby-trap.' Owner's a legend."

One commenter simply doesn't understand the logic of illegally parking: "So silly to me, because I drive a lot for work stuff. I'd far rather take the established spot on the road rather than backing into traffic."

This comment simplified it to two kinds of people in the world: "There's really only two kinds of people. Those who act in a manner that is best for all, and those that act in a manner that's best for themselves. Punishment and shame are the only limiting factors to the second category's selfishness."

And another Redditor even had an extra suggestion: "Just needs a sign: 'Irrigation water is untreated sewage; in case of skin contact, wash immediately.'"

a current affairaussie guyboobytrapbruce kerrcamera surveillanceeveryday problemspunishment and shamequeensland australiasplash zonewaterworks systeminstant karmaparkingaustraliakarma

The Latest

man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water
Humor

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home
Science

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home

More For You

12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever
Liz and Tracy | ca. 2006 --- Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan --- I… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever

In 2006, the TV show 30 Rock was released into this world, and some of us have never stopped laughing. For over six years, this offbeat sitcom helped provide a much-needed distraction and consistently gave people joy. It received 104 Emmy nominations and 16 Emmy wins, plus countless other awards.

But upon a recent re-watch, it became apparent that the show wasn't just brilliantly funny. Through humor, some could argue that it often delivered more sage advice than most ancient scripture. In fact, even the most absurd lines of dialogue could be applied to current, everyday situations. And (most of) it totally holds up in the modern world.

Keep ReadingShow less
People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome
Man Watching Tv Free Stock Photo - Public Domain Pictures
www.publicdomainpictures.net

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome

It's 2:00 AM. Why you can't sleep doesn't even matter. You simply can't. These days, it's less about infomercials and more about social media scrolling, but either way, you still can't escape those relentless, bombarding ads. And sometimes, you just can't resist clicking that "Buy Now" button, no matter how hard you try. But fear not. There are times when, in the sober light of day, that package arrives and turns out to be the BEST THING YOU OWN.

A person took to Reddit to ask, "What 'WTF' product did you buy off an infomercial that turned out to be worth the money?" Thousands of people responded with some of the most delightful infomercial success stories ever.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sister wins brother's wedding after reading proposal he brother wrote when he was 9 years old
woman wearing headdress near two womens closeup photography
Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

Sister wins brother's wedding after reading proposal he brother wrote when he was 9 years old

Griffin Carew was just 9 years old when he scribbled down a detailed proposal itinerary in his school yearbook, for the wedding he would have one day in the future. In 2014, when his younger sister, Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave), now 30, was shuffling through some boxes of childhood items, Griffin's plan caught her attention but she didn't tell anyone about it. On October 11, 2024, she decided to recite the young boy’s romantic plan in front of the 150 guests on his wedding day.

Excited woman during on her wedding (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Buena Vista Images)Excited woman during on her wedding (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Buena Vista Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Sandler plays guitar and sings during a live comedy show

In a resurfaced live video, Adam Sandler plays a hilarious and impressive cover of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."

Screenshot from Just for Laughs YouTube video

Adam Sandler hits the high notes in resurfaced 1992 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' cover

Comedy and music are have always been joined at the hip, and that especially applies to performers from the sketch-comedy institution Saturday Night Live. (For a real deep dive on that subject, check out Questlove’s excellent documentary Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music.)

One of the show’s definitive two-way talents was Adam Sandler, though a lot of casual fans forget about his musical skills. Now they have a reminder: In a newly resurfaced clip from the 1992 Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, the "Sand Man" performs a solo acoustic snippet of Bob Dylan’s 1973 folk-rock classic "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door." His take is hilarious and technically impressive, drawing both cheers and laughter as he channels the snarling Guns N’ Roses version.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maid of Honor gives the most uncomfortably bad speech ever at wedding
The Bride & Her Girls | Missy, Stephanie (Maid of Honor) and… | Flickr
Representative image via www.flickr.com

Maid of Honor gives the most uncomfortably bad speech ever at wedding

The privilege (and the pressure) that comes along with being asked to be the maid/matron of honor or the best man at a wedding is immense. You've got parties to plan, rings to keep track of, and most importantly, speeches to make that will hopefully inspire love in a roomful of friends and family.

So, when that speech lands with the crowd in a less-than-desirable way, it can be difficult for the anxious bride and/or groom. Whether it's nerves, too many tequila shots, or just plain poor planning, it's something to which many of us can relate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Ferrell in character as Harry Caray during his 'SNL' audition

We look back at 5 of the most hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' auditions.

Screenshot of Will Ferrell's audition video from 'Saturday Night Live' YouTube channel

The 5 most hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' auditions

Saturday Night Live is a comedy institution, and no one would expect auditioning to be a cake walk. But over the years, numerous cast members have opened up about how terrifying and painfully awkward that process can be.

The final auditions are typically held at Studio 8H in Midtown Manhattan, where SNL is filmed, with a small crew of top brass in attendance—and getting a laugh is apparently no easy task. Not to mention the sheer peer pressure of it all: "I get in the evaluator, and net to me is a guy with tons of props," Bill Hader told Howard Stern, recalling his experience. "I go, 'I don’t have any props.' [It was] Andy Samberg—that’s when I met Andy Samberg! He told me that he was looking at me, like, 'Ah, that guy doesn’t need props!'" (It should be noted that some future stars, like the great Mike Myers, manage to bypass the audition process altogether.)

Keep ReadingShow less
Receptionist serves sassy response after customer demands 4th-floor room at 3-floor hotel
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Olly

Receptionist serves sassy response after customer demands 4th-floor room at 3-floor hotel

Front desk executives are trained in more than just grooming, etiquette, and bookkeeping—they're also skilled in handling difficult customers. While many complaints are routine, some can be so intense that they leave the staff emotionally drained. In June 2021, a Reddit user posted in the r/MaliciousCompliance group about a particularly entitled customer. The guest insisted she had a reservation on a floor that didn’t exist and demanded to be taken there.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | OllyRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Olly

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025