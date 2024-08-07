Woman messaged all 6 of her siblings, asking for $100. The response she got left her teary-eyed.

There’s a unique pleasure in sitting in front of a television holding a box of pizza, and enjoying movie night with your siblings, or, gossiping with each other for hours and hours about random topics. Quarrels and tantrums aside, most siblings share unbreakable bonds. In May 2024, Tia Bee Stokes (@thetiabeestokes) came up with an idea to test her siblings’ generosity towards her. She requested each of them to lend her $100, and their response sent her melting into puddles of tears. She posted an Instagram reel recording her siblings’ text messages, the video became widely popular.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Askar Abayev

Tia is a cancer survivor. After she was diagnosed with cancer in April 2020 at the age of 34, she became viral for navigating her treatment by dancing each day for 15 minutes. She told PEOPLE that she wanted to show people, and herself that, she was “still alive.” She would dance everywhere, from her house to the hospital room, and filmed her dancing sessions to upload on her social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA 🐝 choosing Happy (@thetiabeestokes)

The video shows her text message asking all of her six siblings for $100 via Venmo. “I asked all of my six siblings for $100 with no reason except I was in a bind and I was shocked at how they responded,” she wrote in the video overlay. In each of the text messages that her siblings replied to, there were only positive remarks like “Of course,” “Let me know if you need anything else,” and “Igotchu!” One of the siblings even wrote “Only 100?” Plus, their screenshot showed that they transferred not just $100, but $500 to their beloved sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA 🐝 choosing Happy (@thetiabeestokes)

“This made me cry,” Tia expressed in the post caption, adding that they were tears of joy. “Just to know that I can reach out to any of my siblings no matter what I’m going through and they will love me & ready to serve me with no expectation or no reason why. If you notice not one of my siblings asked “For what?” Or “Why?” They just loved and sent $. I know our parents are smiling down on all seven of us we’re not perfect not even close to it. But our love is strong,” Tia said in the heartwarming message. “They taught me, ‘Love with no reason,’ she wrote in the video overlay.

Image Source: Instagram | @hellokenziee

The tearjerker scene made thousands of people bawl. @kreateurlife commented, “I love that they didn't even question why!” @whataboutaub said, “I pray my children will have this kind of relationship!” Others said how lucky Tia was to have siblings like these. Many said that their siblings would just block or ignore them in case they asked for this money from them. @da_sha8373 quipped “I need some new siblings.”

Image Source: Instagram | @msshaunrobinson

Speaking to PEOPLE, Tia reflected that she wanted people to see “hope.” And the way to make people see hope is to be generous towards them. "Whatever it is, that's why I show up, is to help the one, there's one person out there that needs that hope, and if I did it, you can do it too," she said. Her siblings showed that their love for Tia was unconditional. And despite enduring tough maladies and painful treatments like red devil chemo, Tia is one of the richest persons in the world, because she got “love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA 🐝 choosing Happy (@thetiabeestokes)

You can follow Tia on Instagram (@thetiabeestokes) for more content about her family and body positivity.