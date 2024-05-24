Woman reveals why her boyfriend wakes up at 3:30 AM on his day off and it's truly heartwarming

Healthy relationships aren't simply formed, they are forged with love, respect and compromise. While these three aspects are core to a well-balanced relationship, they need to be done out of love. Only then does it show one's willingness to prioritize the happiness of the other person. One such story of heartwarming love and compromise was revealed on TikTok recently when a woman posted about how her boyfriend wakes up at 3:30 am to walk her to the station as she heads off for work.

In a short clip uploaded by TikTok user @micmicaa, we see her boyfriend waking up before dawn to drop her off at the station. The video has a detailed caption that reads, "He works full time during weekdays and I work during the weekends but he'd still wake up on his only day off just so we can walk going to work together instead of walking all alone."

The video is an amalgamation of different clips recorded by Mica on different days. Each clip shows her boyfriend opening their home's door and leading the way out. We see the couple walking together in the dark. He accompanies her to the train station and waits with her until her train arrives. In the floating caption of the video, the woman reveals that the walk to the station is approximately 20 minutes.

As per her revelations in her previous videos, she is a full-time baker and currently lives with her boyfriend Jamie in Queensland, Australia. Since the couple moved in together, Jamie has been walking his girlfriend to the train station for work.

In an interview with Newsweek, Mica said, "Jamie started walking me to and from the station ever since we started dating and moved in together. We work at the same shop, and he does this for several reasons. He wants to make sure I am safe and not walking alone. Since we're saving for a car, he also wants me to save money from booking an Uber because I'm a student with tuition to pay."

Appreciating her boyfriend's selfless act, Mica said, "I really do hate walking as much as waking up at 3:30 am but waking up and walking with my boyfriend to work even on his only days off makes me feel secure and motivated to start my day. Seeing him pick me up from work is the best reward after a long day."

The video on TikTok has been showered with love and praise from other users. It has been viewed over 600,000 times and liked by more than 50,000 users. People have expressed their love for this simple act of love shown by Jamie by filling out the comments section. Appreciating the boyfriend, one user, Melinda Halden (@melhalden), commented, "Oh my gosh this is the sweetest thing ever. How thoughtful and caring." Another user, @carrington.tremaya, said, "You and he are most fortunate to have each other."

