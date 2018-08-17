  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Server’s Facebook Post Tells The Scary Truth About The Restaurant Business
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
    by GOOD Staff
  3. 3 3
    Woman Shares Texts Showing The Difference Between A Healthy And Controlling Relationship
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    Chilling Video Shows A Heroic Mom Fighting Off A Kidnapper In Broad Daylight
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Servers Busted Making Fun Of Their Customers
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  8. 8 8
    Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
    by GOOD Staff
  9. 9 9
    Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

by GOOD Staff

August 17, 2018 at 16:30
Copy Link

This is Pam.

via Twitter

Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn’t quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.

So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:

OMG.

As if this letter isn’t enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).

Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:

It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.

And others are sharing their own sibling stories:

These are so, so sweet.

Don't say we didn’t warn you about the tissues.

Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn’t matter. Love/hate is love/hate!

This story was originally published on someecards and is republished here with permission. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

24 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because of Your Social Anxiety

"Most people think I'm being rude." by The Mighty , Sarah Schuster
Lifestyle

Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds

It’s Ryan Reynolds.  by Tod Perry
Culture

Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time

“I wish I could say you get used to people dying. I never did. I don't want to.” by Adam Albright-Hanna
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
Recent
Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 1 day ago The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018 1 day ago No One Noticed What This Woman Was Staring At When They Chose Her For Their Label 1 day ago Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman 1 day ago Man's seemingly obvious “dishwasher hack" is blowing everyone's minds 2 days ago Chilling Video Shows A Heroic Mom Fighting Off A Kidnapper In Broad Daylight 2 days ago 24 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because of Your Social Anxiety 2 days ago Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds 2 days ago Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time 3 days ago Woman Calls Police On Democratic Campaign Workers For Being Against Trump’s Immigration Policies 3 days ago Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers 3 days ago Man Shares Beautiful Love Letter to ‘Hero’ Wife on Facebook 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers