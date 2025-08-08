Skip to content
People are applauding this funny resignation letter that takes shots without insulting anyone

"I've had a great time here watching the walls change color slower than my career progression."

Businessman laughing at work

Image via Canva - Photo by Comstock
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 08, 2025
Every career has some amount of turnover. People can be moving up the ladder, leaving for other opportunities, or sometimes get laid off or fired. The emotional response to these career-life moments can bring out many different responses from the person going through them. One employee sent a resignation letter to their fellow workers, stating that the job has problems without attacking anyone specifically.

The post, titled "This E-mail I received from a co-worker," is a comical description of a less-than-satisfactory job position that the poster wrote and sent to their team on their last day of work. Their ability to not bring attention to any one person or problem, but sum up their overall dissatisfaction with the job is spot on.

Image via Canva - Photo by demaerre

Here's what they had to say,

"After seven years in the same position, I've finally decided to break free before I start growing roots into my office chair. I figure it's time to let someone else battle the endless email chains and mysterious disappearing pens. I've had a great time here watching the walls change color slower than my career progression. If office plants had a union, they'd probably have more rights by now. I'll always remember the thrill of the printer jamming at the worst possible moment in the plant.... Thank you all for the laughs, the drama, and the occasional existential crisis. Here's to hoping my next role involves fewer forms and more fun!"

Oscar has had enough on the show, The Office.

The email describes a mundane work situation with little or apparently "no'" room to grow. Feeling unchallenged and unrecognized in a job can be extremely difficult. In a 2022 study about unrewarding work published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers found that when employees find their efforts don't match the rewards, they grow depressed over time. The concept of effort-reward imbalance describes the lack of pay, respect, or recognition a job might offer.

In the comments

Responses from other Redditors varied from approval of the email to personal reflections of their own experiences, and some even offered advice.

  • "Nice e-mail, funny without insulting anyone."
  • "Someone on my team sent a similar email recently that was definitely not funny and definitely didn't insult anyone."
  • "It turns out the people who aren't good at doing basic office jobs also often aren't good at being funny or reading a room."
  • "I sent the Truman show ending gif 'if I don’t see you again' to my IT group chat before I got fired."
  • "'Office plants would have more rights than the workers in this company' isn't necessarily calling somebody out by name but it is still absolutely insulting to all of management and the executives in the company."
  • "This is their thinking: If they promote you then who does your job? If it’s likely an inferior person, then it’s better to just keep you there!"
  • "If you dig ditches well, they’ll never put you in charge because they can just give you a bigger shovel"
  • "Nice touch. The right touch of calling out the work environment, and yet taking responsibility for one’s career."
  • "Maybe unpopular opinion: I don't want 'more fun' at work. I just want a hefty paycheck and people to leave me alone. I'll have fun after work with my actual friends. Thanks."
  • "I mean, it's the place you spend a huge chunk of your waking hours for most of your adult life. Might as well try to make it as enjoyable as possible."

"Hey, guess what? I quit."

Reasons for leaving a job.

When it's time to leave a job, the sooner the better. A 2015 study conducted on predictors for job satisfaction by the ASPE found that compensation and a supportive workplace culture were critical to retaining employees. High job stress and overall dissatisfaction itself was a strong predictor of people leaving. In reviews of exit interviews published in SHRM, work/life balance and lack of career development lead the way for why workers would also depart.

Finding the right job can be extremely difficult. Leaving a job that isn't right can be scary, too. Hopefully, you can find a job that appreciates you, offers you room to grow, and delivers a competitive and progressive salary model.

© Copyright 2025