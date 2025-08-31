A doctor warns the heavy cost of using weight-loss drugs to get skinny

America seems to be in a constant losing battle with its weight. We're bombarded with one fitness expert's opinion weighed against some revolutionary kale juice slurpy. Do this routine and try to avoid the junk food that's been scientifically designed to make you dream about having it. Most recently, research has actually come to the rescue with something more than wishful thinking. A science of weight-loss drugs that literally works miracles. But at what cost?
Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, director of emergency medical services at Rush University Medical Center, wrote a 2025 article in Time, "The Heavy Cost of Using Weight-Loss Drugs to Get Skinny." There's no doubt that these new drugs help people lose weight. Some people have incredible physical changes. However, is it treated so casually that people put themselves unnecessarily at dangerous risk?
Dr. Cozzi writes, "Some people are trading medical risks for the cultural reward of becoming thin—chasing a body ideal without always understanding the hidden cost." He continues, "... these medications were originally developed to help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar. Now, the cultural rush for thinness is reshaping who gets access to drugs which were once reserved for chronic illness."
What's so amazing about these weight loss drugs?
Obesity is a global challenge leading to early morbidity and mortality. In the United States, the figures are staggering and rising. The National Center for Health Statistics released a 2024 study revealing that over 40% of adults were experiencing weight challenges, and 9.4% were considered severely obese. The research states, "Obesity is a chronic condition that increases the risk of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers." This is a problem, and people need help.
Traditionally, the only solutions available were diet and exercise. However, research now suggests the problem is so much larger and more complex than simple, yet difficult, behavioral changes. The need to find new ways to change the chemical and neurological pathways that govern hunger led to groundbreaking research.
Weight-loss drugs work. They can take significant fat and pounds off a person with little change to their daily routines. A 2022 study in The New England Journal of Medicine reported weight loss of 16% to 23% after only 72 weeks for users of Tirzepatide medication. A 2021 study reported in the National Library of Medicine on the drug Semaglutide had similar effective results. "In participants with overweight or obesity, 2.4 mg of semaglutide once weekly plus lifestyle intervention was associated with sustained, clinically relevant reduction in body weight."
If the drugs work so well and the FDA has approved them for the public, what's the big problem?
Dr. Cozzi says in his Time article, "To be clear, I am not condemning weight-loss drugs or the people who take them. But we need to confront the high price we often overlook in the race to get skinny. We should ask critical questions now because we are at a cultural crossroads. And as these medications redefine medicine, perceived body image, and healthcare access, we must reckon with the medical and psychological fall out left behind."
Here are some of the risks and side effects attributed to weight loss drugs:
- Stomach problems: (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, intense stomach pain). A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine found gastrointestinal-related issues were almost twice as likely compared to those taking a placebo. It urged vigilant monitoring of patients, especially during early treatment.
- Mood changes: (depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation). A 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine stated, "Notably, patients on GLP-1 RAs exhibited a 195% higher risk of major depression, a 108% increased risk for anxiety, and a 106% elevated risk for suicidal behavior." The study discussed the urgent requirement for further trials to understand the magnitude of the mental health implications.
- Organ concerns: (kidney issues, pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, thyroid concerns, eye problems). Serious, although less common, physical ailments can result from the medicinal treatments. Multiple studies published in the National Library of Medicine discuss ailments like kidney injury, cholecystitis, pancreatitis, and serious liver concerns.
Why do some folks use social media but don't engage?
Psychologist says people who never comment on social media share these 5 positive traits
For over 20 years, social media has developed into a staple in many people’s day-to-day lives. Whether it’s to keep in communication with friends and family, following the thoughts of celebrities, or watching cat videos while sipping your morning coffee, there seem to be two types of social media users: commenters and lurkers.
The term “lurker” sounds equally mysterious and insidious, with some social media users writing them off as non-participants at best or voyeurs at worst. However, mindfulness expert Lachlan Brown believes these non-commenters have some very psychologically positive and healthy traits. Let’s take a look at how each one of these traits could be beneficial and see how fruitful lurking might be even though it can drive content creators crazy.
1. Cautious about vulnerability
Consciously or not, making a post online or commenting on one puts you and your words out there. It’s a statement that everyone can see, even if it’s as simple as clicking “like.” Doing so opens yourself up to judgment, with all the good, bad, and potential misinterpretation that comes with it. Non-commenters would rather not open themselves up to that.
These silent users are connected to a concept of self-protection by simply not engaging. By just scrolling past posts or just reading/watching them without commentary, they’re preventing themselves from any downsides of sharing an opinion such as rejection, misunderstanding, or embarrassment. They also have more control on how much of themselves they’re willing to reveal to the general public, and tend to be more open face-to-face or during one-on-one/one-on-few private chats or DMs. This can be seen as a healthy boundary and prevents unnecessary exposure.
Considering many comment sections, especially involving political topics, are meant to stir negative emotional responses to increase engagement, being extra mindful about where, when, and what you comment might not be a bad idea. They might not even take the engagement bait at all. Or if they see a friend of theirs post something vulnerable, they feel more motivated to engage with them personally one-on-one rather than use social media to publicly check in on them.
2. Analytical and reflective mindset
How many times have you gone onto Reddit, YouTube, or any other site and just skimmed past comments that are just different versions of “yes, and,” “no, but,” or “yes, but”? Or the ever insightful, formerly popular comment “First!” in a thread? These silent browsers lean against adding to such noise unless they have some valid and thoughtful contribution (if they bother to comment period).
These non-posters are likely wired on reflective thinking rather than their initial intuition. Not to say that all those who comment aren’t thoughtful, but many tend to react quickly and comment based on their initial feelings rather than absorbing the information, thinking it over, researching or testing their belief, and then posting it. For "lurkers," it could by their very nature to just do all of that and not post it at all, or share their thoughts and findings privately with a friend. All in all, it’s a preference of substance over speed.
3. High sense of self-awareness
Carried over from the first two listed traits, these silent social media users incorporate their concern over their vulnerability and their reflective mindset into digital self-awareness. They know what triggers responses out of them and what causes them to engage in impulsive behavior. It could be that they have engaged with a troll in the past and felt foolish. Or that they just felt sad after a post or got into an unnecessary argument that impacted them offline. By knowing themselves and seeing what’s being discussed, they choose to weigh their words carefully or just not participate at all. It’s a form of self-preservation through restraint.
4. Prefer to observe rather than perform
Some folks treat social media as information, entertainment, or a mix of both, and commenting can feel like they’re yelling at the TV, clapping alone in a movie theater when the credits roll, or yelling “That’s not true!” to a news anchor that will never hear them. But contrary to that, social media is a place where those yells, claps, and accusations can be seen and get a response. By its design, social media is considered by experts and the media as performative, regardless of whether it is positive or negative. Taking all of the previously mentioned traits into account, one can see why they would prefer to “observe the play” rather than get up on the stage of Facebook or X.
On top of that, these non-commenters could be using social media differently than those who choose to fully engage with it. Using this type of navigation, there may be nothing for them to comment about. Some commenters are even vying for this for their mental health. There are articles about how to better curate your social media feeds and manipulate algorithms to create a better social media experience to avoid unnecessary conflict or mentally tiring debate.
If you go on a blocking spree on all of your accounts and just follow the posters that boost you, it could turn your social media into a nice part of your routine as you mainly engage with others face-to-face or privately. In terms of commenting, if your curated Instagram is just following cute dogs and all you have to offer for a comment is “cute dog,” you might just enjoy the picture and then move on with your day rather than join in the noise. These non-commenters aren’t in the show and they’re fine with it.
5. Less motivated by social validation
The last trait that Brown showcases is that social media users who browse without posting tend to be independent from external validation, at least online. Social media is built to grow through feedback loops such as awarding likes, shares, and reposts of your content along with notifications letting you know that a new person follows you or wants to connect. This can lead many people to connect their activity on social media with their sense of self worth, especially with adolescents who are still figuring out their place in the world and have still-developing brains.
Engaging in social media via likes, shares, comments, and posts rewards our brains by having them release dopamine, which makes us feel good and can easily become addictive. For whatever reason, non-commenters don’t rely on social media as a means to gauge their social capital or self worth. This doesn’t make them better than those who do. While some non-commenters could have healthier ways to boost their self worth or release dopamine into their systems, many get that validation from equally unhealthy sources offline. That said, many non-commenters’ silence could be a display of independence and self confidence.
Whether you frequently comment online or don’t, it’s good to understand why you do or don’t. Analyzing your habits can help you determine whether your online engagement is healthy, or needs to be tweaked. With that information, you can then create a healthy social media experience that works for you.