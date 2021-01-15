Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump refused to let the Secret Service use any of their 6 bathrooms
One of the inherent characteristics that make the Trumps, the Trumps, is their collective toilet obsession.
After taking office in 2017, President Trump often took extreme pride in the appearance of the White House bathrooms. Trump "has an odd affinity for showing off bathrooms, including one he renovated near the Oval Office," reported The New York Times reported in 2017.
President Trump's obsession led him to push harder for legislation to improve the nation's water flow than he did for COVID-19 relief. "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms," Trump told reporters. "People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once."
One wonders if Trump is psychologically projecting with this quote. Could it be that he was the one obsessively flushing? Could it be that he was relieving himself of shame by attributing the problem to that of his fellow countrymen at-large?
Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff admitted that the First Lady "didn't want to move to the White House right away in part because she didn't want to have to use the same shower and toilet as former first lady Michelle Obama."
While we don't know why Melania refused to use the same commode as Mrs. Obama, the family also has a long-standing predilection towards racism. So when toilets and race collide, you know there's bound to be drama.
Now, the President's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been outed for their scatological neurosis as well. They held their cards tightly for four years, but in the end, the truth always comes out.
A recent bombshell report by The Washington Times revealed that the Kushners forbade their Secret Service detail from using any of the 6.5 bathrooms at their 7,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, D.C.'s posh Kalorama neighborhood.
The Secret Service agents' job is to put their lives on the line for the Kusnhers, yet they wouldn't even let them use one of their bathrooms. Imagine the indignity of having to put your life on the line for these grifters only to have them deny you basic human dignity?
This led the Secret Service agents to rent out an underground studio near the house for $3,000 a month just to use the restroom. This has cost taxpayers over $100,000.
However, that wasn't their initial solution to the bathroom issue.
The report shows that agents used a bathroom in the nearby Obama residence that was in a garage the family didn't use. How nice of the Obamas.
But the arrangement was short-lived after complaints that one of the agents "left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom at some point before the fall of 2017."
This forced the Obama agents to ban the Kushner group. The Secret Service is a brotherhood, but even brothers have their limits.
The special agents also used the restroom at Mike Pence's nearby home as well. Doesn't this sound like a grave imbalance in power? Obama was the president, Pence is the current vice president, but the Kushners are the ones pushing everyone around.
"They sort of came in with the attitude, like, 'We are royalty,'" Dianne Bruce, a former neighbor, said of the Kushners.
The Secret Service agents even installed a porta-potty outside of the home until neighbors complained. That thing must have been freezing in the winter and fall months.
"When they put the porta-potty right outside on the sidewalk we weren't allowed to walk on, that was when people in the neighborhood said, 'That's really not acceptable,'" Bruce added.
Movers at Jared and Ivanka’s tonight. (Also want to say my nightly pandemic walks took me past their house and I pr… https://t.co/Iy5LD4j1pi— Jana Winter (@Jana Winter)1610665168.0
With the president moving out of the White House, it appears as though the Kusners are on their way out of D.C., too. Last week, moving trucks were spotted in front of their home.
The family has purchased a $32 million estate on Indian Creek island in Miami, an area known as the "Billionaire Bunker." The island boasts several ultrarich residents and its own police force. But if you're an officer on the island, beware. You'll be asked to lay down your life for the Kushners, but don't expect the honor of using their restroom.
