Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they've ever been caught red-handed. Here’s 17 of the best responses.

There is nothing worse than being caught in the act when you're up to no good. You can't lie about it, you can't take it back, all you can do is pray for forgiveness.

Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they had ever been caught red-handed and their responses on Twitter were hilarious.

Here are 17 of the funniest and/or most embarrassing Tweets.

"IGotCaught holding a bong. My mom asked what it was and what the weird smell was. I said it was my science project for a new air freshener"

— Lisa Lemon (@mseric) February 15, 2017

"I went to a sex shop with my wife for the first time, the store assistant greeted me with: "nice to see you again!" #IGotCaught"

— Leonardo Grossi (@leonardo_grossi) February 15, 2017

"one time I successfully took a picture of a guy without him noticing. Unfortunately his friend was right behind me. #igotcaught"

— Abby Michael (@flabbymichael) February 15, 2017

This article originally appeared on 06.13.21

