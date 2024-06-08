Man can't believe his eyes when old landlord sends him $2,500 check as a ‘share’ after selling home

Doing the right thing is not always easy. It takes a great strength of will, stern integrity, and sometimes lots of legwork. An anonymous landlord demonstrated all these qualities by extending a kind-hearted gesture towards his former tenant, Chris Robarge. The gesture struck Chris as a surprise that led him to share the full story on social media. The uplifting story left people in tears and most of them said that the landlord displayed the mark of a man who likes to do things “right.”

In a digitized era where things like “thank you letters” and “kind notes” are becoming outdated, the landlord sent his tenant a heartwarming letter that left Chris at a standstill. Originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, Chris lived on rent in this landlord's house for quite some time. In August 2021, he shared a Facebook post expressing how surprised he was by the unexpected, kind gesture.

“I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me," he wrote in the post. "All that I can say is that there are people who talk about their values and there are people who actually live them, and the reason I wanted to share this is that I want to encourage us all to actually live our values." Chris added, "Do it off the clock, do it when no one is watching, do it always."

A few days ago, when the landlord had reached out to him to ask for his current address, he wondered what was it for. But when he received an envelope from him in his mail, and he flipped it open, he was wonderstruck. He never expected to find a letter so honest, and a cheque of $2,500 in the envelope. That’s a lot of money after all. He shared the pictures of both of these items in the post. Even though he enjoyed his time staying in the landlord’s house, this was something he never anticipated. The tearjerker letter informed him that the landlord had sold his house and that he was paying Chris and every tenant he ever had for what they contributed to the profit he made from selling the house.

The landlord stated in the letter that keeping this money after the sale of the property was “exploitative and antithetical to a just society.” He even explained the math behind the amount on the cheque he had enclosed with the letter. “I tried to keep the rent equivalent to the monthly expenses of keeping the house (mortgage principal, mortgage interest, taxes, insurance, utilities, improvements). While the mortgage principal, especially in the first years of a mortgage, is a small fraction of those overall expenses, I wanted to return to you that portion of the rent you paid,” the owner described.

He also mentioned that he calculated the principal amount paid each month in the rent, split it by the tenants who were living in the house at that time, and added 40% as the increase in the house cost. “While it’s not much, it’s yours! It was a great house and I’m glad that I was able to share it with you,” he said.

After the post caught people’s attention, Chris posted an update revealing that he was keeping $500 for a car repair service, and donating the rest of the money to those who needed it the most. “I want this good deed to reach as far as possible,” he said. He offered $500 to Black and Pink Massachusetts, a prison abolition organization. Apart from this, he said he was going to fill every Worcester Free Fridge.

The post melted the hearts of people online and gave some of them "a reason to believe once again in humanity.” @g.w.smith.5 commented, “I needed to see this kind of humanity today. Thank you for that.” @virginia.bechtold too was inspired by the landlord’s generous act. She said, “This is what I’ll do if I ever own a rental property. Thanks for the inspiration.” @lisa.mullen.18 also noted, “This is wonderful...goes to show that there are good people out there.”

Chris concluded his post with a shout-out to his landlord and an inspiring message for others, “If you can't do what my former landlord did, let this inspire you to give whatever you can spare to someone or someplace that needs it."