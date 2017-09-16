Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

British cartoonist Gemma Correll has authored several books, among them The Worrier’s Guide to Life and A Pug’s Guide to Etiquette. A large part of her work deals with finding humor in her struggles with clinical anxiety and depression. “I honestly think that humor can be a savior at times of distress, or if you just live with a constant level of anxiety and depression like I do,” she told Mashable. She also hopes that her work can help others who are facing the same difficult issues by providing a humorous voice that understands their pain. “I think that it’s a lot more prevalent than people realize,” Correll says. “I know that I would have felt a little better as an anxiety-ridden teenager if I knew that I wasn't completely alone in my fears.”

You can get a copy of her wonderful book, The Worrier’s Guide to Life, here.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​January 27, 2016.