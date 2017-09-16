Slideshow Culture

British Cartoonist Finds the Humor in Anxiety and Depression

by Tod Perry

September 16, 2017 at 10:20
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

British cartoonist Gemma Correll has authored several books, among them The Worrier’s Guide to Life and A Pug’s Guide to Etiquette. A large part of her work deals with finding humor in her struggles with clinical anxiety and depression. “I honestly think that humor can be a savior at times of distress, or if you just live with a constant level of anxiety and depression like I do,” she told Mashable. She also hopes that her work can help others who are facing the same difficult issues by providing a humorous voice that understands their pain. “I think that it’s a lot more prevalent than people realize,” Correll says. “I know that I would have felt a little better as an anxiety-ridden teenager if I knew that I wasn't completely alone in my fears.”

You can get a copy of her wonderful book, The Worrier’s Guide to Lifehere.

 

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​January 27, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Education

Required Viewing: Five Upcoming Films Based On Books Students (And Teachers!) Love

Bookworms and reluctant readers unite! You’ll definitely want to add these novels to your list before they hit the big screen. by Britni Danielle
Sports

ESPN Host Fired For Calling Trump A ‘White Sumpremacist’ Is Back In Her Hosting Chair Like Nothing Happened

The sports channel ended up alienating viewers of all political stripes. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Money

Cryptocurrencies Take A Big Hit After China Ends Exchange Trading

Bitcoin dropped about 40% this month. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
British Cartoonist Finds the Humor in Anxiety and Depression
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 10 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 10 days ago 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand 10 days ago Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance 10 days ago Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever 10 days ago Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral 10 days ago NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City 10 days ago One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents 10 days ago College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital  11 days ago A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week 11 days ago A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes 11 days ago Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers