Mom thanks Taylor Swift for strengthening bond with her daughter. Taylor responds with beautiful message

With "The Eras Tour" and the theatrical release of a concert film, 2023 has been quite a special year for Swifties across the globe. It has helped people bond over the new merchandise, film screenings and the excitement of whether they will get the much-coveted concert tickets or not! In her recent TikTok, Ginny Blair (@saywhaaatt1) echoed the enthusiasm of Swifties around the world as she shared a heartfelt video on how Taylor Swift has helped her bond with her 9-year-old daughter better than ever. In the post, the 34-year-old shared that she has been a Taylor Swift fan forever and has grown up with her as they are the same age. Blair also shared how Taylor Swift’s songs have helped her get through various stages of her life and now "Mean", one of Swift’s songs, is also helping her daughter get through bullying. Blair was in for a surprise as Taylor commented on her TikTok. "Taylor commenting made my daughter and I's Christmas complete," Blair expressed in a message with TODAY.com.

Image Source: A young fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift as she performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by TAS2023 via Getty Images)

The video addressed to Taylor Swift started as follows, “Hey Taylor… I’ve been a fan forever. We’re the same age, so I grew up with you. You, like, sang about my life growing up.” “Now, I have a 9-year-old daughter who is everything,” she said, talking about her daughter who much to her mother’s joy and pride, has taken over her as the No.1 Swiftie. Ginny Blair further shared how she and her daughter have developed a stronger bond this year, all thanks to Taylor Swift as they attended her "Eras Tour" in two different cities and watched the concert film together five times. “We got the buckets and we got the merch and we have had so much fun. And then just the other night we rented the movie and ordered a pizza and lounged and had a movie night watching ‘The Eras Tour’,” she continued.

Blair shared that she is a single mom and for her daughter to say, “I’ve had the best year with you” means a lot to her. She candidly showed her gratitude as she said, “The most fun I’ve had this year is belting in the car and watching my daughter flourish.” She continued, “I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom-heart and have brought my daughter and I closer together.” It’s safe to say that her note reached the "Evermore" singer who commented on her video, “You just reminded me of why this year has been so special. I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age.”

Image Source: TikTok | @saywhaaatt1

"Thank you so much for sharing this,” Swift added, “Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy Holidays.” Blair replied to the singer in a video with her daughter saying, “This isn’t real… oh my god! Thank you for being unapologetically you!” Blair also did a response video where she danced with her daughter on the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" vault track, "Is It Over Now?" making the exchange even more special.

You can follow @saywhaaatt1 on TikTok for similar wholesome content on Taylor Swift.

This article originally appeared eight months ago.