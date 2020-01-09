GOOD

This dog is turning the tables on his owner by holding signs that shame humans

Tod Perry
01.09.20
via Dog with Sign / Instagram

An adorable mutt is earning a lot of attention on Instagram for holding up signs in it's mouth that shame humans. The photos appear to be some sort of combination of dog shaming and the work done by the ingenious "Dude with Sign."

In case you forgot, about five years ago people began shaming their dogs online by forcing them to hold up signs detailing the crimes they've committed.


A guy named Seth, better known as Dude with Sign, has become popular on social media by protesting the the petty, but annoying things that we all have to deal with in life.

via Dude with Sign


via Dude with Sign

Put both internet phenomena together and you have the hilarious Dog With Sign that popped up on Instagram recently.

Dog with Sign turns the tables on the popular dog-shaming memes by fighting back against the way dogs are aggravated by humans, especially their owners. The tagline of the Instagram page reads: "If you don't sit for something, you'll never get the treat."

Which sounds a bit like Dude with Sign's tagline, "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything."

RELATED: Four guys asked their new neighbor if they can walk her dog, and the dog wrote back

Here are some of the best posts from the 'Dog with Sign' page. You can follow it on Instagram.

via Dog with Sign / Instagram


via Dog with Sign / Instagram


via Dog with Sign / Instagram


via Dog with Sign / Instagram


RELATED: Speech pathologist teaches her dog to use a soundboard and now it communicates in sentences

memes man with sign dog shaming human shaming dog with sign
Lifestyle

The areas around Fukushima are  still contaminated, but wildlife is somehow thriving

In 2011, an earthquake and subsequent tsunami caused three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to melt down. After radioactive material was released into the air, over 100,000 people were evacuated from an area roughly the size of Los Angeles. The area was then divided into three zones – one where people were permitted to return to, one where some areas were deemed safe to live, and one deemed uninhabitable due to the high levels of radiation. Almost ten years later, the wildlife in the area is thriving. Yes, even in the restricted areas.

Keep Reading
radiation wildlife nature animals fukushima
The Planet

Instagram model raises over $700,000 for Australia's wildfires by trading donations for nudes

via Kaylen Ward / Twitter and Marine / Twitter

Hundreds of wildfires have brought historic levels of devastation to Australia. Over 25 people have been killed in the blazes and the damage done to the country's environment and wildlife is unimaginable.

"The number of cattle and sheep killed is still being tallied, but the losses are expected to be enormous," NPR's Jason Beaubien reports. "And the death toll among wild animals is even worse. An ecologist at Sydney University estimates that nearly half a billion animals perished in the state of New South Wales alone."

Keep Reading
kaylen ward austrailia wildfires sex workers instagam cnn kaylen ward wildfires
The Planet

Japanese artist makes incredible sculptures of 'Tom and Jerry's' most absurd scenes

via Taku Inoue / Twitter

"Tom and Jerry" animated shorts follow the countless attempts of a cat named Tom to capture his friend Jerry, a mouse.

The two have genuine affection for each other although they are constantly ensnared into a literal game of cat-and-mouse where Jerry almost always wins and Tom winds up getting pulverized.

The show is either a monument to Tom's perseverance to catch the mouse or his stupidity because he never achieves his goal.

Keep Reading
taku inoue sculture animation art cnn taku inoue tom jerry
Design