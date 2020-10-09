GOOD
Don Trump Jr. asked why Biden supporters don't fly the American flag. The responses were magnificent.

The president's son tweeted out a tired, worn-out political stereotype and got what he deserved. On Friday morning he asked, "Why do you never see an American flag on a house with a Biden sign in the front yard?"

His underlying assumption is that Republicans love America more than Democrats.

Sure, you're probably a lot less likely to see a Democrat driving around in a pickup truck with a massive American flag flying from the back. You probably won't see too many Democrats with a bumper sticker that reads: "American, love it or leave it" either.

But that doesn't mean they love American any less. They just choose to express it differently.

This probably has to do with the fact that studies show conservatives are less critical of America than liberals. Which makes sense. For the most part, Republicans want to keep America as it is or restore it in ways they believe were better than now. Whereas, Democrats are constantly pushing for progress and change.

Believing that America has to keep moving forward to reach its true potential for all its citizens doesn't mean you love the country less. It just means you have higher expectations.

It's also a bit strange for Don Jr. to talk about patriotism when his father's administration has openly attempted to solicit foreign help from Russia to undermine U.S. elections. His father also openly sided with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies and has fawned over murderous communist autocrat Kim Jong Un.

Is there anything less patriotic?

Don Jr.'s dim-witted tweet got a lot of great responses from Biden supporters who proudly fly the American flag. A lot of people also commented with photos of Trump supporters flying Confederate and Nazi flags, two movements that Americans proudly defeated in the past.







Don Jr. should have asked why you never, ever see a Biden supporter or Democrat flying a Nazi flag.







A lot of proud Americans shared their Biden signs and American flags.






Twitter twitter.com






Much like religion, there's something to be said about tasteful displays of patriotism. Being tacky doesn't make you more patriotic.





A lot of veterans are supporting Biden, too. While the U.S. military has traditionally overwhelmingly supported Republicans, Biden is within striking distance of the president. A Monmouth University poll from last month found Trump with a narrow lead over Biden among military voters in Florida, 50 percent to 46 percent.



Lynn Smith probably said it best.

As Mark Twain once said, "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." On November 3 we'll see how many patriotic Americans believe the current government, led by Don Jr's father, deserves our support. Sorry to tell you Don Jr., but so far, it's not looking very good.




