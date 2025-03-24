New scientific study shows you’re smarter after you just pooped

Did you ever think you had some of your best ideas when you’re on the toilet? Well, you might be right according to science. The results of a scientific study of elite athletes is showing that defecation may improve cognitive performance. In layman’s terms, pooping makes you smarter.
This study was proposed after results from an unrelated experiment. During a study of glucose metabolism throughout the human body, a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan of human organs showed that a region near the rectum showed an uptake of glucose levels that were comparable to those found in the brain. Since glucose is a key factor in cognitive function, researchers wondered if there was any connection, especially since previous studies linked constipation with dementia in older adults.
The experiment consisted of 13 college-aged triathletes in a randomized crossover trial, having them take the cognitive Stroop test under the following conditions: non-defecation, voluntary defecation without supplementation, and defecation after taking magnesium. Each research session had a one-week break between each Stroop test to ensure there wouldn’t be any residual effects from one condition to another, and each participant followed the same strict diet and water intake regiment to keep the results as consistent as possible.
The Stroop test is widely used as a means to challenge the brain, measuring executive function and cognitive flexibility by having participants identify colors of printed words. These words would often be a different color of the ink that was printed (for example, the word “orange” being written in purple-colored ink). The scores of the Stroop test are determined by the speed of test completion.
The researchers found that the participants finished the Stroop tests faster after a bowel moment, with everyone performing an average of four seconds faster if they took magnesium than if they didn’t defecate at all. In fact, 69% of the participants performed better if they voluntarily defecated rather than not at all. This suggests that emptying the rectum boosts cognitive performance, with magnesium as an enhancer.
“Our findings suggest that the rectal region plays an unexpected role in rapid decision-making. Reducing pressure in this area may enhance cognitive judgment, potentially offering practical applications for mental performance,” said study author Prof. Chia-Hua Kuo to PsyPost. “We found that defecation increases oxygen consumption in the subnavel region during judgment tasks, indicating a possible link between gastrointestinal activity and cognitive function.”
This would explain why the participants had faster completion times after defecating, as the brain’s executive functions are boosted and more efficient when boosted with oxygen.
Further tests need to be done and with a wider pool of participants to further cement these findings, but there are time-tested and proven benefits to having regular bowel movements aside from good digestive health. As previously mentioned, pooping irregularly has been linked to cognitive decline. There have also been links between frequent constipation and depression along with anxiety.
If you’re experiencing digestive issues, it’s best to consult your doctor to see if you need to make changes to your diet or get some supplements to help you defecate regularly. You’d not only help your stomach and bowels, but you’d be helping your brain and mental health, too.