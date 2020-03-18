Italians warn the world about COVID-19 by sharing what they wish they did differently 10 days ago
Italy is the country second hardest-hit by the COVID-19 virus with nearly 3,000 deaths and 35,000 total cases.
There are many countries that will face the same fate as Italy as the disease slowly spreads around the world. So filmmakers in Milan made a compilation video of Italian people on lock-down talking to their past selves about the virus to convince other countries to take the disease seriously.
The video serves as a warning to act now and practice social distancing to stop the spread of the disease before it's too late.
NOTE: The Surgeon General has warned Americans against buying face masks. "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if health care providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!" the Surgeon General warned on Twitter.
Italianos en cuarentena se hablan a sí mismos 10 días atrás, desde su presente visionario. www.youtube.com
