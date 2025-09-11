Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists discover tiny 'switch' on bone cells to fight Osteoporosis by reversing bone loss

"Bones as fragile as glass can grow strong again.”

science, osteoporosis, bone loss, bone health, men, women, injury, receptors

Young woman with Osteoporosis and older woman with a strong back.

Image via Canva - Photos by SHOTPRIME and Science Photo Library
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 11, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Our bodies continually break down a little bit each year, meaning a lack of bone density and health can be a very real problem. It's not only the health of the skeletal structure that's a concern, but also the related illness caused in the recovery process after an injury. Some good news, though, is scientists might be on the right track to turn things around for all of us.

Researchers at Leipzig University have discovered a previously unknown regulator of bone health. They've identified a receptor called GPR133 that is critically involved in maintaining skeletal health and integrity. The breakthrough has the potential for safer and more targeted interventions on bone loss. This science offers broader benefits affecting millions of aging people, with implications for reversing osteoporosis.

skeletal health, aging, injury, genetics, osteoblasts, osteoclasts, bone-resorbing cells, stimulate bone growth Osteoporosis in bonesImage via Creative Commons - Photo by www.scientificanimations.com

What is this new receptor GPR133 all about?

Leipzig University (Universität Leipzig) shared a press release on the 2025 study profiling the remarkable research. The statement expressed excitement about this found receptor, saying, "When GPR133 is activated in bone tissue, it triggers a signal that stimulates bone-forming cells (osteoblasts) and inhibits bone-resorbing cells (osteoclasts)." Using lab mice, they were able to manipulate the receptor to force negative genetic changes. The mice showed signs of bone density loss, similar to what humans might experience with osteoporosis. Stimulating the receptors resulted in the opposite effect, making stronger, more resilient bones. A change was observed in both healthy and weakened mice.

The drug AP503 stimulates the receptors to get to work.

Science Daily shared the 2025 study that found a new compound called AP503, which, when introduced into mice, boosted bone strength and reversed osteoporosis-like conditions. Dr. Juliane Lehmann, a researcher at the Rudolf Schönheimer Institute of Biochemistry and author of the study, said, "The newly demonstrated parallel strengthening of bone once again highlights the great potential this receptor holds for medical applications in an aging population." These new medications can help spark the natural perseverance programmed into the body's biology of healing and maintenance systems.

medical applications, mice, bone strength, aging population, biochemistry, new medications, body maintenance, German scientists Three smiling elderly women outdoors.Image via Canva - Photo by Robert Kneschke

Why is this research so important?

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes the loss of bone mass over time. A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine estimates that about 200 million women suffer from the disease worldwide. Unfortunately, the numbers are on the rise. This public health problem has also brought a heavy financial burden. Estimates are that by 2050, hip fractures alone will increase in men by 310% and in women by 240%.

The simplest form of concern with bone weakness involves fractures. A 2021 study in the National Library of Medicine found that 32.7% of patients with a hip fracture died within two years. It's not simply the injuries caused by weak bones. It's the functional decline of health associated with the recovery and lack of recovery after serious bone injuries in patients.

fractures, age-related illness, weak bones, serious injury, posture, balance, flexibility, therapy, healthy lifestyles Broken bones media0.giphy.com

As of today, we have limited resources to combat many age-related illnesses. Treatment for osteoporosis centers around physical therapy and healthy lifestyle changes. Working on the muscles that maintain balance, posture, and flexibility all help reduce the risk of fractures. New medications and studies to help improve bone health are crucial in elevating the enjoyment and health of people as they age.

For those facing challenges with osteoporosis, support groups like the Online Osteoporosis Community and the Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation are available to help.

bone cellsbone healthfight osteoporosisreversing bone lossscientiststiny switchreceptorsap503gpr133bone weaknessfractureship fractureosteoporosis

The Latest

happiness, happiest state, nebraska, mental health, economics
Health

Experts say that you’re likely going to be happier if you live in Nebraska

science, osteoporosis, bone loss, bone health, men, women, injury, receptors
Health

Scientists discover tiny 'switch' on bone cells to fight Osteoporosis by reversing bone loss

cleaning hacks, life hacks, TikTok, kitchen tips, plastic containers, sustainability, zero waste, home hacks
Past Events

This grandma's 60-second trick for stained plastic containers is a total game-changer

heartwarming, viral stories, TikTok, wedding gift, time capsule, family, love, nostalgia, friendship
Past Events

Her maid of honor gave her a gift she couldn't open for 25 years. The contents were worth the wait.

More For You

martial arts, seniors, exercise, mobility, higher standard of living

Seniors can benefit a lot from martial arts, a study finds.

Photo credit: Canva

Harvard Medical School study claims martial arts is the best exercise for people over 60

Getting older can be frustrating. Your body has more trouble moving around, your energy can deplete faster, and there are several age-related health risks to be wary of.

One of the best ways for people over 60 to stay fit and be more mobile is to regularly exercise, which begs the question: What kind of exercise is the best for seniors? Well, according to a Harvard Medical School study, the most beneficial exercise is not walking, jogging, or weight training, although all are viable options. If you’re approaching 60 and want a quality exercise routine, you might want to start taking a martial arts class.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, parents, parenting, kids, children, sedentary lifestyle obesity, mental health

Fitness family.

Image via Canva - Photo by FatCamera

If you want your kids to be more active, you'll have to become more active yourself

Just because mommy and daddy like pizza doesn't mean the kids don't have to eat their vegetables. Do your homework. Eat more healthy choices and lay off those snacks. Get out there and play, be active, exercise, because mommy and daddy say so. But who doesn't want to fall on the couch to watch the next best hit show on Netflix after a long day's work? Just because mommy and daddy do it doesn't mean it's okay for the kids. These are fundamental patterns that reflect how families typically operate. Parents say it, and so the kids must do it. But, they don't. Why? Because the parents aren't modeling it.

Researchers from Sãu Paulo State University (UNESP), Brazil, studied 182 young people (aged six to seventeen) and their parents (161 mothers, 136 fathers) to understand the connection with sedentary behavior and physical activity. If parents sit a lot, it's not surprising that the kids follow suit. But, if the parents are active people, what do the kids do?

Keep ReadingShow less
car sickness, music, music therapy, healing, recovery

Joyful music could reduce your motion sickness symptoms.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists say that joyful music can reduce motion sickness by 57 percent

Ever felt car sick? If so, you and 46% of car passengers aren’t alone. Car sickness and motion sickness overall can be unpleasant to experience and could lead to unpleasant clean-ups in the car, too. However, a new study found a possible solution to car sickness and its symptoms: putting on your upbeat playlist.

Researchers at Southwest University in China found that listening to certain types of music can help alleviate or cure a person’s car sickness. While musical tastes may vary, they found that specifically joyful, happy music had a 57.6% chance of providing motion sickness relief. This is followed by soft music at 56.7% and passionate music at 48.3% respectively.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI healthcare, ChatGPT, TMJ, jaw pain, life hacks, Reddit, viral stories, health tech, patient empowerment

Man rubs his jaw while on the phone

Canva

His jaw clicked for five years. ChatGPT fixed it in 60 seconds.

For five years, a man known on Reddit as u/User2000ss lived with a constant, painful click in his jaw that he attributed to a boxing injury. He saw doctors, underwent MRIs, and tried self-massage, but nothing worked. Then, on a whim, he described his symptoms to ChatGPT.

The AI suggested a possible cause: a displaced disc in his temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and recommended a simple physical therapy exercise to retrain the jaw muscles. The result was instantaneous.

Keep ReadingShow less
weight loss, drugs, medication, doctor, health risks, Time, skinny

Thin woman with large jeans and a concerned doctor.

Image via Canva - Photos by lurii Maksymiv and Csaba's Images

A doctor warns the heavy cost of using weight-loss drugs to get skinny

America seems to be in a constant losing battle with its weight. We're bombarded with one fitness expert's opinion weighed against some revolutionary kale juice slurpy. Do this routine and try to avoid the junk food that's been scientifically designed to make you dream about having it. Most recently, research has actually come to the rescue with something more than wishful thinking. A science of weight-loss drugs that literally works miracles. But at what cost?

Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, director of emergency medical services at Rush University Medical Center, wrote a 2025 article in Time, "The Heavy Cost of Using Weight-Loss Drugs to Get Skinny." There's no doubt that these new drugs help people lose weight. Some people have incredible physical changes. However, is it treated so casually that people put themselves unnecessarily at dangerous risk?

Keep ReadingShow less
science, cognitive function, brain, memory loss, FTL1, protein, age-related, Alzheimer's

Digital representation of the brain.

Image via Canva - Photo by Henrik5000

Scientists find a way to 'truly reverse' normal, age-related memory loss

When it comes to brain function, degeneration caused by aging can be a complicated and quite painful experience to navigate. Issues such as Dementia, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and general age-related cognitive decline are all aging-associated illnesses. Disorders that millions of Americans face every day. Researchers believe they have found a way to reverse the effects caused by age-related cognitive decline. More compelling, the applications of this frontier medicine could be used to help the average person delay or even prevent memory loss.

The University of California, San Francisco, in a 2025 study published in MSN, made some surprising breakthroughs. There is a protein found in the brain called ferritin light chain 1 (FTL1). Studying aging mice, they found the protein amassed in the brain's memory center over time. When they reduced the (FTL1) in older mice, cognitive performance improved back to levels normally seen in juvenile mice.

Keep ReadingShow less
arthritis, medical treatment, gait retraining, medication, medicine

This old school method could help people cope with knee arthritis.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors rediscover effective old-school method to relieve arthritis pain without pills or surgery

Arthritis is an ever-growing and painful problem. According to a 2022 study by the Center for Disease Control, 18.9% of adults aged 18 to 65 suffer from some form of arthritis (and even that number might be too low). However, scientists from the University of Utah, New York University, and Stanford University have found an old school way to help those with knee osteoarthritis relieve pain without medication or surgery. Their answer? Walk it off.

Their study found that adjusting the angle of a person’s foot when they’re walking and retraining the gait of a person with osteoarthritic knees provided comparable pain relief to medication. On top of that, the participants who adjusted and retrained the gait show less cartilage deterioration over time compared to other participants given placebo treatments.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychologist, brain rot, problem-solving, dumb, potential, physical health, mental health

Lost in thought and walking for inspiration.

Image via Canva

Psychologist says these 5 habits are giving us ‘brain rot.' Here’s how to easily fix them.

The human brain is a complex and capable organ. We put it through many troubling exercises, which might include thinking about work, play, what we have to do, what we can't get to, and, probably, even thinking about thinking. T. Alexander Puutio, Ph.D., a teacher at Harvard and Columbia, shared with Psychology Today five habits that are making us dumber every day.

One of the first rules of problem-solving is understanding what's causing the problem. Only then can we uncover the proper solutions. "Brain rot" can be linked to five common offenders that prevent us from reaching our fullest potential.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025