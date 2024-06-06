Fan told Bob Ross he couldn't paint due to color blindness. What the icon did next was just amazing.

Bob Ross was not just a famous painter but also a man with a golden heart. He was a magician who would turn any empty canvas into a beautiful art piece. His show, "The Joy Of Painting," was loved by the masses. While the show concluded in 1994, its videos are still pretty popular. In Episode 4 of Season 2, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, the icon met a colorblind fan who thought he could not paint. In a hearty response, Bob showcased the person how to paint using only grey and white colors.

Image Source: TV painting instructor/artist Bob Ross jubilantly holding up paint palette & brushes as he stands in front of wall covered w. his landscape paintings in his studio. (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images)

The video of the episode, uploaded on YouTube by the official channel of the show "The Joy of Painting," shows the painter talking about a fan who expressed disappointment over his inability to paint. He says, "Just recently I was doing a demonstration in a mall, and I had a man come to me and he said, 'Bob, I could never paint because I'm colorblind. All I can see is gray tones.' So, I thought today we'd do a picture in gray just to show you that anyone can paint."

In the next frame, Ross talks about how he would demonstrate a painting for his viewers only using various hues of browns and blues mixed together with white. After a few seconds, he dabs his brush into his palette. The camera focuses on the white canvas with Ross moving his brush and instructing, "Keep moving the brush in circular patterns."

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

As the video progresses, Ross narrates the painting process, displaying how the paintbrush should be effortlessly dabbed through the canvas. The artwork sees its first set of elements with visuals of a grey sky with clouds hovering above it. The painter goes on to add mountains with a tinge of grey along with white color.

Image Source: TV painting instructor/artist Bob Ross painting one of his landscapes as his pet crow watches closely from its perch on top of an easel in his studio at home. (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images)

The American painter tells his viewers that a painting is a "game of angles." In less than a couple of minutes, he effortlessly draws a mountain with his palette knife. He encourages his viewers, saying, "Isn't that fantastic? That you can make whole mountains in minutes? And you can do it. There's no big secret to it. All you need is a dream in your heart."

In the last segment, he adds elements like trees and a river overlooking the beautifully painted mountains. He adds in small cabin house with the mountains in the backdrop. In the concluding moments of the video, he explains, "There is no limit to any color, any color will work as long as you use the basic method."

Ross' series "The Joy of Painting" was an American half-hour instructional television show that aired from 1983 to 1994. It was a popular show back in the day. In each episode, the painter taught techniques for landscape oil painting. Unfortunately, Ross passed away in 1995 due to cancer. He left behind a rich legacy, for which he is still remembered.

The YouTube clip uploaded by the channel has been viewed over 3 million times and has 44,000 likes. People have expressed their reactions towards the painting with words of encouragement. One user, @treyliles117, commented, "Bob Ross wasn't just a painter. He was a magician."

Image Source: YouTube I @HaploidCell