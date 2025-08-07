Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

New research debunks the myth that 'blowing off steam' is the best way to reduce anger

They analyzed 154 studies involving 10,189 participants of various races, ages, genders, and cultures.

rage rooms, anger management, scientific study, stress management, breathing exercises

Research shows that angry venting doesn't work.

Photo credit: Canva / main image via Samotrebizan, symbol via farakos from Getty Images
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 07, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

If you’ve watched even a modest amount of movies, you’ve probably seen this ultimate cliché scene: a character so overwhelmed with anger, so uncontrollable in their fury, they take out their emotions on their physical environment—shattering dishes, punching holes in walls, throwing televisions out of windows. "Rage rooms" have seemingly been built around this concept, with customers around the world paying to ease their angst by smashing objects.

But in a study published in Clinical Psychology Review, partly inspired by the rising popularity of such businesses, researchers determined that venting is not an effective way to reduce anger. In fact, researchers recommended the exact opposite approach.

"I wanted to debunk the whole theory of expressing anger as a way of coping with it," said Sophie Kjærvik, the study’s co-author and currently a postdoctoral fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University, in an interview with Ohio State University’s news blog. "We wanted to show that reducing arousal, and actually the physiological aspect of it, is really important." To accomplish that goal, they analyzed 154 studies involving 10,189 participants of various races, ages, genders, and cultures. They discovered that activities that increased arousal were generally ineffective as an anger reducer, with some activities making it worse. However, they found that certain activities, like ball sports, decreased anger, suggesting that introducing an element of play elicited positive emotions.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I think it’s really important to bust the myth that if you’re angry you should blow off steam—get it off your chest,” said fellow author Brad Bushman, a communications professor at Ohio State. “Venting anger might sound like a good idea, but there’s not a shred of scientific evidence to support catharsis theory…To reduce anger, it is better to engage in activities that decrease arousal levels. Despite what popular wisdom may suggest, even going for a run is not an effective strategy because it increases arousal levels and ends up being counterproductive."

The researchers examined both arousal-increasing activities (like jogging, cycling, and swimming) and arousal-decreasing activities (like meditation, deep breathing, mindfulness, and slow flow yoga). They found that the latter category helped lower anger across the board. “It was really interesting to see that progressive muscle relaxation and just relaxation in general might be as effective as approaches such as mindfulness and meditation,” said Kjærvik, noting the parallels of strategies between reducing stress and reducing anger. “And yoga, which can be more arousing than meditation and mindfulness, is still a way of calming and focusing on your breath that has the similar effect in reducing anger."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As for rage rooms, opinions have varied widely about their efficacy as a real anger-management tool. In 2020, clinical psychologist Scott Bea, PsyD told Cleveland Clinic, "Repressed anger produces all sorts of problems. It can contribute to physiological symptoms, or psychological symptoms like anxiety. The way in which we manage anger is significant. We have this culture in which people are often really angry. Yet we’ve not taught people how to express anger in healthy ways, or what anger’s all about, or how it’s sometimes useful."

While it’s possible destroying random junk might give you some immediate relief, it’s unlikely to help in the long run. “There probably is a discharge of pent-up emotion in those moments," he said, "but I think it’s probably short-lived."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

anger managementrage roomsmedical studiesresearchersyogaangermeditationbreathing exercisesstresshealth

The Latest

rage rooms, anger management, scientific study, stress management, breathing exercises
Health

New research debunks the myth that 'blowing off steam' is the best way to reduce anger

msg, cooking, myth debunking, health, taste
Health

Dietitians and experts debunk some of the biggest lies and misconceptions about MSG

health insurance, artificial intelligence, healthcare, app, medicine
Health

Genius start-up app fights health insurance A.I. claim denials with an A.I. of their own

social tricks, making friends, relationships, romance, social skills
Culture

Experts share the 5 social tricks to show people you're approachable when you go out

More For You

plastic water bottle, health risk, microplastics, warning, hydration

If you left a plastic water bottle in a hot car for hours, you may want to discard it.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors warn why you shouldn't drink from water bottles left in a hot car

It’s important to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the summer months. Many folks would buy a bottle of water from a convenience store and sometimes forget about it, leaving it in the car during a hot day and drinking it later. While not ideal, the water is there and you figure it's best not to waste it. However, you might want to reconsider.

Many publications, including the New York Times among others, say to drink bottled water left in a hot car with caution or to just avoid drinking it at all. This may seem terribly wasteful but your health could be at risk. There is more than one reason to either make sure you consume your beverages fully when they’re cold within the day or to throw them out if they’ve been left in your car during a hot day. Some folks even claim that it could possibly start a fire in the car.

Keep ReadingShow less
ghosting, dating, relationships, break-ups, psychology

Ghosting is more than just rude.

Photo credit: Canva

Relationship study reveals the psychological damage of ghosting a date

Picture this: You and another person go out on a date. You think it went well, it even ended with a kiss, and you agree to text to make plans tomorrow. Well, tomorrow comes and you shoot over a possible second date. Then a day goes by. Then a week. Then it’s clear that you’re among the three out of ten dating adults that have been ghosted. While ghosting is considered rude, it could be more harmful than a blunt break-up.

A Wayne State University study is showing that ghosting not only matches emotional hurt of being rejected, but the participants in the study said that they would have a harder time letting go of emotional attachment compared to just being directly broken up via text. The emotional limbo of not knowing if they were ghosted led participants to consider trying to make contact again within 24 hours of being initially ignored and even check out a person’s social media after they’ve been ghosted.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Harrison, Quiet Beatle, Beatles humor, Beatles press, Monty Python, Life of Brian, All Things Must Pass, The Art of Dying, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Phil Spector, Phil Collins, Genesis band, Beatles recording, music pranks, rock history, classic rock, Beatles stories, Harrison prank
Phil Collins 1981 and George Harrison in Vrindavan.
via Philippe Roos / Flickr and Wikimedia Commons

George Harrison's elaborate prank on Phil Collins may be the funniest joke in rock history

Beatle George Harrison was pigeonholed as the "Quiet Beatle," but the youngest member of the Fab Four had an acerbic, dry sense of humor that was as sharp as the rest of his bandmates.

He gave great performances in the musical comedy classics "A Hard Days Night" and "Help!" while holding his own during The Beatles' notoriously anarchic press conferences. After he left the band in 1970, in addition to his musical career, he would produce the 1979 Monty Python comedy classic, "The Life of Brian."

Keep ReadingShow less
supplements, advertisements, health, diet, medicine

Doctors ask the public to scrutinize the supplements they take each day.

Photo credit: Canva

Advertising experts expose how supplement companies lure you into buying their products

When you’re watching TV or browsing the Internet, you’ll likely see advertisements for various supplements. Vitamins, amino acids, herbs, minerals, or a combination of them that promise to help reduce stress, promote weight loss, improve circulation, improve the immune system, "enhance performance," and more. They come in capsules, shakes, gummies, or even full-fledged snacks. Your doctor might have even recommended you take some. However, it can be easy to rely too heavily on supplements for your overall health and buy too much into what advertising is telling you.

You’re not a fool or anything if an ad influenced you to buy and use a supplement. Depending on what you’re using, the supplement might actually help you. However, it’s important to remember that advertisers are focused primarily on getting you to buy the product rather than ensure that it’s right for you. Ad experts say that the most effective ads focus on your struggles with ad copy such as:

Keep ReadingShow less
psychedelics, mushrooms, psilocybin, medical research, scientific study

A new study suggests that psilocybin has anti-aging properties.

Photo credit: Canva, Nomad Visuals (mushrooms) and transurfer (faces)

Fascinating new study suggests psychedelic mushrooms can slow down the aging process

For decades, psychedelic mushrooms have been part of the American counterculture. (They're currently illegal in the U.S.—listed as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act.) But they're now way more mainstream than you might expect. In fact, as NPR reported, two high-profile studies from 2024 suggested that psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, had become the preferred hallucinogen in the U.S. (The RAND Corporation estimated that three percent of Americans, roughly eight million adults, had used psilocybin within the previous year.) But fascinating new data suggests that psilocybin might be useful in unexpected contexts—it could even help slow down the aging process.

In July 2025, researchers at Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine published their evidence in Nature Partnering Journal (NPG) Aging, showing that psilocybin reduced hallmarks of aging in human cells and improved survival in aged mice (the equivalent of 60 in human years).

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

Keep ReadingShow less
color perception test, eye test challenge, Lenstore color quiz, color vision quiz, women vs men color vision, online vision test, visual acuity test, viral internet quiz

A circular color wheel

Canva

This ultra-difficult color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

Lenstore, a UK-based eye care company, has created an ultra-difficult color test that is so challenging that less than 1% of the first 2,000 participants scored a perfect ten out of ten.

The test involves distinguishing between different hues of the same color and putting the colors in the correct order on the spectrum.

Keep ReadingShow less
embarrassment, anxiety, social norms, psychology, healthy

Embarrassed? Good! It means you're a person.

Photo credit: Canva

Embarrassment may hurt, but here's why psychologists say it's good for you anyway

One of the most universal yet avoided experiences a human can feel is embarrassment. No matter how we try to avoid it, it happens whether it was tripping and taking a fall at work as an adult or not making it to the potty in time as a small child. Embarrassment feels so uncomfortable and awkward that one would think it should be avoided at all costs, yet psychologists and experts believe that in contrast with how embarrassment feels, it’s good for you.

According to research, embarrassment is a key function in social dynamics within humans. Have you ever seen someone make a fool of themselves and felt embarrassed on their behalf? That’s the social function of embarrassment in play. Embarrassment creates a sense of empathy and camaraderie among people. While no one likes the feeling that embarrassment brings, it builds harmony among communities because both the person who did the embarrassing act and the people around them unite in thinking “that shouldn’t have happened.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025