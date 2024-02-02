Woman reveals how her adoptive mom did the sweetest thing for her biological mother for years

Finding a true family is the biggest quest of a person's life. This woman found it in her adoptive parents who took her in when she was a baby and did everything they thought would be the best for her. Including ways of keeping her biological mom involved in her life. Alicia Holloway is a ballerina and a former contestant on the show "Bachelor." She recently shared her adoption story on social media and one thing that her adoptive mom did for her biological mom is grabbing people's attention and touching their hearts. Holloway shared that she met her birth mom a day before she turned 18 but before that, her adoptive mom found a beautiful way to keep her biological mother more involved in her life.

Holloway's adoptive mother promised her birth mom that she would send an update on how Holloway was doing every six months. So from the moment she adopted Holloway, she sent her birth mom a picture and a note about how the daughter was doing every June and December. But there was another catch. As Holloway's biological mom had told her family that the baby was stillborn she couldn't receive updates at her own house. She asked for the pictures to be sent to her best friend's house instead. Because of this ritual, her birth mom was watching over Holloway in a indirect way as she grew up. It was a wonderful gesture as the ballerina shared that it was really difficult for her biological mother to give her up for adoption. Indeed it can be very stressful to not know how your child is doing once they have been given up for adoption. Several adoptive families don't keep in touch for multiple reasons.

As Holloway's biological mom already had three children she didn't want her family to find out about her but still wanted to be a part of her daughter's life in some way. She got that opportunity in the form of those pictures and notes every six months which would consist of either a dance picture or a school picture of the ballerina. Holloway didn't know about this until she was 18 years old and found the gesture from her adoptive mom truly heartwarming. In another video, Holloway shares how she met her birth mom for the first when she was 18 and it didn't go as she had expected it. She says that she thought she would feel a very strong connection with the birth mom but she didn't feel it. She says, "My whole life I thought when I'll meet my birth mother it will be this beautiful magical thing." She didn't feel anything when they met. She said, "It was like looking at another woman." She added that she thought she would feel a deep connection but it was actually her birth mom and adoptive mom who were crying and hugging each other.

The adoptive mom's gesture had forged a true connection between the two women. People took to the comments to praise the adoptive mom. One Instagram user @kc_033 wrote, "Your adopted mom is one in a million. They don’t make them like her anymore." Another user @iamchanette wrote, "You were meant from the beginning of time to be with your adopted parents your biological mom was just the vessel." Alicia Holloway's story has sparked people's curiosity. The story has made people so curious that they keep asking for more details and Holloway gives those in whichever way she can. Nonetheless, it is a beautiful story of finding family, love, and kindness.